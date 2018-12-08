Smoke alarm alerts woman to apartment fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety says a smoke alarm alerted a woman to an apartment fire Saturday morning, and she got out safely.

It broke out around 6:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of Inverness Lane, which runs off Gull Road, northeast of Ascension Borgess Hospital.

The homeowner told responding officers that she was frying fish on the stove and briefly went upstairs. That’s when she heard the smoke detectors go off. She came back downstairs to find her kitchen “completely on fire”, according to a Kalamazoo Public Safety news release.

By the time firefighters arrived a few minutes later, the entire first floor was on fire. It took them about two hours to extinguish the fire. Although the apartment suffered “substantial damage…the adjoining apartments did not suffer any damage and there were no reported injuries.”

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says this is a good reminder of the importance of having working smoke detectors on each level of your home, and a working fire extinguisher inside it.

Anyone with more information this incident should contact Public Safety at (269)-337-8994. Or, Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.