GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich -- The West Ottawa hockey team defeat Grandville, 4-1 on Friday night to improve to 4-2 on the young season.
West Ottawa improves to 4-2 on the ice with win over Grandville
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Grandville 28, West Ottawa 21
-
Ottawa County woman wins $2 million in lottery
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
-
Visitation for fallen Grandville officer
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 15
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Winter Weather Advisory begins Sunday at 4 p.m.
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
-
Three sets of brothers help Byron Center to strong start on the ice
-
Midterm Election Races – November 2018
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set