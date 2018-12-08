West Ottawa improves to 4-2 on the ice with win over Grandville

Posted 12:05 AM, December 8, 2018

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich -- The West Ottawa hockey team defeat Grandville, 4-1 on Friday night to improve to 4-2 on the young season.

