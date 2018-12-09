Ayers not taking job as White House chief of staff

(CNN) — Nick Ayers, the leading candidate to replace John Kelly as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, will not be taking the job, a White House official told CNN Sunday.

Ayers, who has served as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff for more than a year, is not taking the position because the President and Ayers could not agree to terms, the official said. Trump pushed Ayers to commit to two years on the job, but he declined. He has young children, he told the President, and wants to move back to his home state of Georgia. He offered to become chief of staff temporarily, but Trump insisted on a two-year commitment.

Ayers, who has been considered a top contender to succeed Kelly for more than six months, will leave his position at the end of the year, announcing the move in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @VP, and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House. I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause. 🇺🇸 #Georgia,” he wrote.

Ayers is expected to leave the Trump administration to run Trump’s America First super PAC, a source familiar with the matter said.