Candese’s Coffee Stop- JamnBean Coffee Company

Posted 11:39 AM, December 9, 2018, by

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich.--JamnBean Coffee Company has three locations. You can get your coffee fix in Cascade, Ada, and Downtown Grand Rapids. The coffee shop roasts their own beans and offer a taste experience. Find out more details on their website. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s