Candese’s Coffee Stop- JamnBean Coffee Company

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich.--JamnBean Coffee Company has three locations. You can get your coffee fix in Cascade, Ada, and Downtown Grand Rapids. The coffee shop roasts their own beans and offer a taste experience. Find out more details on their website.
