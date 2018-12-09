KENTWOOD, Mich -- After getting off to an undefeated 7-0 start to the season, the Davenport men's basketball team has now dropped two of their last three games after falling to Ashland, 72-60 at home on Saturday night.
Davenport men’s basketball drops two of their last three in loss to Ashland
