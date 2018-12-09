× Oshtemo Township pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan man is dead following a hit and run crash.

It happened at 11 p.m. Saturday night in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say he was walking on S. 9th St. when he was hit by a car.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say the car was black, with damage to the passenger side headlight and a missing side mirror.

If you have any information call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.