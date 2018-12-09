Grand Valley women’s basketball joins us in-studio after hot start

ALLENDALE, Mich -- After upsetting No. 1 ranked Ashland by 33 points on Thursday evening at GVSU Fieldhouse Arena, Grand Valley women's basketball associate head coach Phil Sayers and junior guard Jenn DeBoer joined us in studio to recap the win and their 8-1 start to the season.
