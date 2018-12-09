× Hit-and-run driver strikes Plainfield Township man

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian walking along the roadway Saturday evening.

It occurred as a 54-year-old man from Rockford was walking along the side of Northland Drive NE near Sandwood Street NE in Plainfield Township when he was hit by a northbound vehicle. After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle continued northbound on Northland Drive without stopping.

The vehicle was described only as a silver or dark colored vehicle. The make and model are unknown.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.