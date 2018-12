× MDOT: SB US-131 closed between US-10 and 19 Mile Road in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. — Southbound US-131 between US-10 and 19 Mile Road is closed due to a crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being rerouted off the freeway down Northland Drive to 19 Mile.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this incident or when the stretch of highway will reopen.

This is a developing story.