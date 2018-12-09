Police search for missing woman, 23, last seen in the Sturgis area

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for help locating Brittany Nichole Shank, 23, who was last seen in the Sturgis area.

Shank was last seen in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road on November 30 just before 10 p.m. It was reported that she was with a white male, approximately 5’6″ – 5’8″ who is described to have short blonde hair and “mutton chop type side burns.” The man is reportedly in his early to mid-20s.

Shank is approximately 5’1″, 110 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone one with information about Shank’s whereabouts or the man she was with is asked to call the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 269-467-9045 or Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.