Sunday offers quiet start to the week ahead

It's definitely a quiet start to the week, even though it's cold. In Grand Rapids, it was one of the coldest mornings we've had since last February. Some of the localized temperatures even reached the single digits. High pressure exits later today and temperatures will warm up in the afternoon, and even a bit overnight before rain and snow arrive Wednesday afternoon.
