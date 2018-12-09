Search and Rescue Teams Serve Homeless and help close gaps in missing persons cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--A Michigan organization is helping close gaps in more ways than one. On Saturday afternoon, Greater Michigan Search and Rescue handed out warm clothing and necessities to the homeless at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo, and in return they asked them to look at photos of missing persons in hopes of getting answers to families all over the state.

As temperatures drop, keeping warm can become a challenge for those on the streets.

"It is cold and they're out here 24/7 365 days a year. They're out here all day, all night, every day, every night. So why not try to give them a little comfort while they're out here too," says Kellie Boers of Greater Michigan Search and Rescue.

For the past three years, Greater Michigan Search and Rescue has teamed up with search teams across the state to try to close the gap on that challenge.

"I need more clothes cause like I said it is getting more cold and this is the best time of the year because people are more giving this time of the year and my situation is different but it's not unique," Kevin Moore who received some warm clothes that afternoon.

And in return, the search teams ask their help in closing another gap: finding information in missing persons cases.

"There can be missing amongst our homeless community so why not reach out to our homeless community, have them take a look, give us information. We take that information when we leave here to day and we call those detectives in charge of those cases and we give them the information we were given," Boers says of the event.

During the first year, the rescue teams gathered information on seven missing persons.

And any information could help lead to answers.

Boers says for the families of the missing, the not knowing can be the hardest part of it all, a feeling she says is all too familiar.

"If you think they're out walking the streets or living a life somewhere and you don't know that's kind of horrible but what if it's worse. It could be worse and in my cousins case, we're 99 percent sure it is worse. So I do this specifically because I don't want other families to have to wait 28 years like we do," says Boers.

On Saturday, the rescue teams handed out the warm clothing items from 10 to noon, offering a subway gift card and a chance to call home. Greater Michigan Search and Rescue hopes to continue this event next year! Kellie also hopes to have a fundraiser for her cousin, Richard Hitchcock, who disappeared 28 years ago. You can find out more information by clicking here.