× Winter storm cripples mid-Atlantic

VIRGINIA — While the weather here in West Michigan may be on the dry and quiet side, the same cannot be said for the Southeast United States and Mid-Atlantic. A major winter storm is dumping as much as two feet of snow in the higher elevations of North Carolina and Virginia.

There’s also rain and ice with this system in the region. These are states and areas that typically don’t see systems of this magnitude and simply find it next to impossible to deal with the conditions. Below is a National Weather Service map that shows how much snow is expected in parts of the mid-Atlantic.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect in many areas this evening/overnight. Thousands of people are without power, states of emergency have been declared, and thousands of flights have been cancelled. This is the same storm that developed in Texas and dropped several inches of accumulation in places like Lubbock. Below is an image of radar of the storm as of Sunday evening.

This system will move into the Atlantic on Monday and things will eventually quiet down for the region. You can get more information here from the National Weather Service.

Get our complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.