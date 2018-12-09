× Woman drowns after falling through ice at Wyoming park

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman fell through the ice and drowned at the pond in Battjes Park shortly after midnight.

Battjes Park is located at 1655 Blandford Ave SW, just east of Interstate 196.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, At approximately 12:25 a.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to the park regarding a missing person report.

The missing person, Tracy Cashman, 38, of Wyoming, was last seen leaving her house to walk her dog. At about 9 p.m. Saturday, the dog returned home without Cashman.

She frequently walked her dog in the park and family members went there searching for her. After searching for her unsuccessfully, the family contacted the Wyoming Department of Public Safety for assistance.

After arriving at the park, police officers and firefighters observed Cashman’s body in the ice of a pond there. Fire Department personnel performed a cold water rescue. However, Cashman was already deceased.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that Cashman accidentally fell through the ice trying to rescue her dog after it had fallen through the ice during their walk.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.