Cancer survivor starts medical transport service, picks others up in a time of need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A cancer survivor is helping others ride their way to a healthy life.

Thomas Sikkema is providing a medical transport service to assist others on their own medical journey.

We first brought you Sikkema's story two years ago.

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 and spent around eight months in and out of the hospital. Now that he's in remission, he's no longer a patient, rather, a nurse and chauffeur.

You might think of it as a wheelchair accessible Uber. Sikkema and his family started their new venture this past spring.

The service is called Ride Your Way. It transports people who require wheelchair assistance to medical appointments and other destinations.

Sikkema says it's important that the patient feels like they're getting an experience and not just going from point A to point B. He wants to create an experience that's individualized for each patient. That's why Ride Your Way allows patients to share their story in the front seat.

The medical transport service is grounded on the experiences Sikkema had when he was fighting brain cancer, traveling back and forth to his chemo, radiation and MRIs.

"My medical journey didn't happen by chance, and everything fell into place,” Sikkema said. “I like to be able to share that and change lives in the meantime.”

Sikkema takes pride in the affordability of the service: a flat rate, then you pay per mile.

