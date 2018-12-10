Celebrate a Victorian Christmas at the Cappon House in Holland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Victorian Era Christmas celebration is coming to life at the Cappon House in Holland.

From making decorations to sampling sweets, families can come to this historic home to experience the traditions and activities families did during the holidays over 100 years ago.

Christmas at the Cappon House, located at 228 West 9th Street, will take place on December 15 and 16 from 12-4 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per person, and children under 5 get in free.

Nearby at the Holland Museum, they'll be playing "Santa Claus Conquers the Martians" on December 18 starting at 7 p.m.

The museum also has free admission on the second Monday of every month from 4-8 p.m. where kids can check out the Smithsonian Spark!Lab.

For more information, visit hollandmuseum.org.