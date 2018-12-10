Christmas light display set to music in Zeeland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- If you are looking for a good way to get in the holiday spirit, you will want to head to the Hughes Musical Christmas Show in Zeeland.

The display, located at 10679 Deer Ridge Court, in Zeeland. The show is open now through December 31 and has become a yearly tradition. The light display is synchronized to Christmas music which can be heard on 88.7 FM.

The show is free for the family to come check out but donations are being collected for Hand 2 Hand, a local charity dedicated to stamping out youth hunger.

Proceeds will go to support the organization in its mission.