Cornerstone University opens new Science center

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Cornerstone University will soon be expanding its programs, thanks to a new Science and Technology Center.

The school unveiled the $15 million facility Friday morning in Kent County.

The three-story building features classrooms, seven state-of-the-art labs and designated study areas for students.

We're told Cornerstone will use the building to expand its faith-based STEM programs.

"The opening of this building is such a dream come true for us, and for the students especially," Joe Stowell, President of Cornerstone University.

The university says the building's design includes tributes to science and nature, from its stone floors to walls of live fish.

"We try to remain nimble in the marketplace and STEM is so important.. science, technology, engineering and math.. so a facility that`s state-of-the-art that serves that purpose, and cedes west Michigan with our graduates who go out and fill those fields effectively, it`s just a dream come true," Stowell said.