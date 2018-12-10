Former school worker to be sentenced in student’s rape

Posted 6:06 AM, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:18AM, December 10, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The man found guilty of sexually assaulting a slain Kentwood teen is expected to be sentenced Monday.

Quinn James was found guilty of four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case of Mujey Dumbuya, 15, who investigators say went to police about the assault a few months before she was found dead in Kalamazoo in January 2018.

James told police he met the teen through his girlfriend's nephew, who was dating her at the time.

According to police, James drove both teens to a parking lot and assaulted Dumbuya.

James still faces charges in Dumbuya's murder.

