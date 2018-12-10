Grand Rapids Public Library offering classes for new parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We all know that parenting is never easy, especially when it comes to first time parents.

That's why the Grand Rapids Public Library is offering classes for new parents to help children develop early literacy skills that prepare them to read and be successful in school.

One of the five areas of early literacy is play. The Let's Play program at GRPL helps parents learn the importance of the different types of play and connects them to early childhood experts in a relaxed environment.

Some other early literacy programs GRPL offers for free include story times, Chaos Lab, and 1000 Books Before Kindergarten and the Whoa Baby support group for new parents.

Let's Play is a four-week program for children 0-5 and their parents or caregivers and focuses on child-driven play. Children will explore different types of play. Each week an early childhood specialist will be available to answer questions parents may have about their child's development. Families are encouraged to attend all four sessions.

Tuesdays, November 27 - December 18

11:00 am Main Library - 111 Library St NE

6:30 pm West Leonard Branch - 1017 Leonard NW

Wednesdays, November 28 - December 19

10:30 am Seymour Branch - 2350 Eastern SE

1:00 pm West Side Branch – 713 Bridge St NW

For more information, visit the library's website.