Justin Timberlake bringing tour to Grand Rapids in 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Justin Timberlake is bringing his ‘Man of the Woods” tour to Grand Rapids in 2019.

The show is planned for Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Van Andel Arena and will include a winding walkway, allowing Timberlake and his dancers to get closer to fans on all sides of the arena.

Timberlake has sold more than 32 million albums worldwide, sold-out arenas across the globe, received numerous awards and nominations and has become one of the most highly respected entertainers in the business.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, December 17, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Timberlake is also expected to make a return to both Columbus and Detroit.

As part of the tour, Timberlake will perform fresh takes on his slew of hit songs, from his five chart-topping albums, including “Mirrors,” “Sexyback,” “Suit &Tie,” “My Love,” and the Oscar-nominated “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”