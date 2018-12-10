× Michigan keeping most rest areas open year-round

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Most of Michigan’s rest areas are open this winter so travelers have a place to stop for a break year-round.

The state has 77 rest areas. The Transportation Department says all will be open, expect five seasonal sites.

Closed rest areas are locked and winterized, with exit and entrance lanes blocked. Drivers will also see “Closed Until Spring” signs posted.

The closed sites are the St. Ignace rest area on southbound Interstate 75 in Mackinac County; the Ludington rest area on northbound U.S. 31 in Mason County; Topinabee rest area on northbound I-75 and Hebron rest area on southbound I-75 in Cheboygan County; and the Hart rest area on southbound U.S. 31 in Oceana County.

They will reopen on April 24.