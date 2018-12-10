MOD Pizza opening first West Michigan location in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The average American eats 46 slices of pizza per year, and West Michigan now has one more option of pizza locations to choose from. West Michigan's very first MOD Pizza will host their grand opening on Saturday.

MOD Pizza is an international fast-casual pizza chain where they make pizzas right in from of their customers, and are ready in minutes! They offer over 30 toppings, six sauces, and seven cheeses, leaving for a wide variety of pizza combinations.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, December 15 starting at 11 a.m. For every grand opening of a new location, 100 percent of pizza sales will benefit a local non-profit. Saturday's grand opening will benefit Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo.

Plus the first 50 people will get free pizza, and one lucky winner will get free pizza for a year.

A couple of other upcoming events are "Pay What You Want Day" on December 22, where proceeds will go to Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo, and a Ribbon Cutting celebration on January 5.

MOD Pizza is located at 5097 Century Avenue, Suite D in Kalamazoo.

For more information, visit modpizza.com.