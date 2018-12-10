Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 10

1. There’s a big need for those in the science, technology, engineering and math professions.

By 2020, one in five new job opportunities will require college education in the STEM fields. Cornerstone University’s brand new, $15 million “Jack and Mary DeWitt Center for Science and Technology” will help in that process.

Along with classrooms, there are offices, a rain garden, and a glass atrium. It’s design is meant to address “science and faith” all under one roof.

Chemistry, math, pre-med, dental, and veterinary students will all use it.

2. For the second year in a row, one West Michigan organization is spreading holiday cheer while helping those in need.

The Knights of Columbus brought together more than 20 volunteers at St. Anthony of Padua to serve breakfast to more than 200 people in the Grand Rapids area. Santa even showed up!

The event comes after weeks of collecting cans for local pantry. The Knights of Columbus also gathered donations to continue their efforts this holiday season.

3. Joy to the world, more like stress to the world! According to a new OnePoll study, it turns out people feel the holidays are hectic.

Officials say the holidays stress out 88 percent of Americans, adding the average couple will have roughly seven arguments this season. So what’s there to worry about? Topping the list are figuring out where to spend the holidays and deciding how much money to spend on presents.

4. Getting sick only adds to the holiday chaos, so don’t bring it on yourself. Meaning, don’t eat that raw cookie dough!

The CDC is reminding all the bakers out there that eating or tasting unbaked products can make you sick.

Flour and raw eggs especially can contain bacteria and salmonella respectively.

So as much as you may want to sneak a taste, it’s better for your health to wait until the treats are fully cooked.

The CDC has a full list of safe food handling practices on its website.

5. If getting poked in the belly by random strangers sounds like fun, there’s a sweater with your name on it.

Pillsbury is giving away free ugly Christmas sweaters featuring the iconic dough boy. One sweater has the phrase “Let it Dough” while another says “It’s Lit” and features a Christmas tree.

The free sweaters were sold out within two hours. However, there is a waiting list if you still want your chance at one. Right now it has just over 900 people on it waiting to get their hands on an ugly sweater.