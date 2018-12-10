MSP replaces Galesburg family’s stolen Christmas presents

Posted 4:41 AM, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:43AM, December 10, 2018

GALESBURG, Mich. — A West Michigan mother has a lot to be thankful this morning, after her family’s Christmas presents were stolen from under their tree, two weeks before the holiday.

It happened at the family’s Galesburg apartment. We’re told the woman’s gifts for her 9-year-old kid were stolen from the home.

A Michigan state police trooper responded to take a report and contacted their outreach program, S.T.O.P. , which is made of of troopers and community members who raise money for those in need.

They ended up saving the day by replacing the boy’s Pokemon cards, Beyblades and most importantly, a lord Voldemort Harry Potter Wand.

To learn more about State Trooper Outreach Partnership, visit their Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s