MSP replaces Galesburg family's stolen Christmas presents

GALESBURG, Mich. — A West Michigan mother has a lot to be thankful this morning, after her family’s Christmas presents were stolen from under their tree, two weeks before the holiday.

It happened at the family’s Galesburg apartment. We’re told the woman’s gifts for her 9-year-old kid were stolen from the home.

A Michigan state police trooper responded to take a report and contacted their outreach program, S.T.O.P. , which is made of of troopers and community members who raise money for those in need.

They ended up saving the day by replacing the boy’s Pokemon cards, Beyblades and most importantly, a lord Voldemort Harry Potter Wand.

To learn more about State Trooper Outreach Partnership, visit their Facebook page.