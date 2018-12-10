MSP replaces Galesburg family’s stolen Christmas presents

GALESBURG, Mich. -- A West Michigan mother has a lot to be thankful this morning after her family's Christmas presents were stolen from under their tree, two weeks before the holiday.
It happened at the family's Galesburg apartment. We're told the woman's gifts for her 9-year-old child were stolen from the home.
A Michigan state police trooper responded to take a report and contacted their outreach program, S.T.O.P. , which is made of of troopers and community members who raise money for those in need.
They saved the day by replacing the boy's Pokemon cards, Beyblades and, most importantly, a Lord Voldemort Harry Potter Wand.
To learn more about State Trooper Outreach Partnership, visit their Facebook page.
3 comments
Unslaved
Here’s a great gift police could give everyone: put down your badges and join humanity. That woman probably wouldn’t have had her gifts stolen had it not been for criminals YOU create by enforcing whatever whim the politicians call law. Buying gifts for one victim of robbery doesn’t make up for the fact that you ignore morality and commit any evil you’re told because the state pays you to do so. The rest of us have to live in the chaos that you create. If you’re a cop, hold up a mirror this holiday season and if you’re tired of seeing a person without a conscience in it, you can give yourself and the rest of us the gift of change.
Someone Who Lives There
Clearly you have never been to Galesburg. It is the Flint of west Michigan, and full of meth addicts and Section 8 lunatics who SHOULD be locked up but aren’t.
Unslaved
https://youtu.be/asr7Jqs0tIs