Mystery Shipwreck Draws Crowd at White Lake Channel

WHITE LAKE, Mich. - If you've been on social media this week you've probably seen the circulating photos of a mystery shipwreck at White Lake Channel.

The photos show a wooden hull partially deteriorated and coated in ice.

We decided to check out the spectacle ourselves and arrived to see many other families and individuals had the same idea.

People we spoke to all seemed to have the same guess that the wreckage is that of the Woodruff, a ship from the 1800s.

Michigan Shipwreck Research Association President, Valerie van Heest says, maybe; "We're piggy backing on earlier accounts where people have perhaps jumped to conclusions and named it Woodruff. Really until we do an archeological investigation can we really start to narrow it down."

What we do know for sure?

The local mystery is fascinating.