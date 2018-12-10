Mystery Shipwreck Draws Crowd at White Lake Channel

WHITE LAKE, Mich. - If you've been on social media this week you've probably seen the circulating photos of a mystery shipwreck at White Lake Channel.
The photos show a wooden hull partially deteriorated and coated in ice.
We decided to check out the spectacle ourselves and arrived to see many other families and individuals had the same idea.
People we spoke to all seemed to have the same guess that the wreckage is that of the Woodruff, a ship from the 1800s.
Michigan Shipwreck Research Association President, Valerie van Heest says, maybe; "We're piggy backing on earlier accounts where people have perhaps jumped to conclusions and named it Woodruff. Really until we do an archeological investigation can we really start to narrow it down."
What we do know for sure?
The local mystery is fascinating.
A young couple along the dunes told us the wreckage was "A small piece of history that we're able to take part of."
A local woman also commented, "It's a once in a lifetime thing."
History is indeed awaiting us right on our own lake shore.
However van Heest says it won't be visible for long, "the sands are shifting, big storms will move large bodies of sand then reveal things. This may be gone with the next storm. It's a small window in time where we can look at these ships, the remains of these ships."
That's why it's important to get out and see history while we still can, because according to local students, it's pretty awesome.
If you want to go see the shipwreck for yourself head to the White River Light Station and follow the pier to the left.