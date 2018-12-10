× Officials: Domestic dispute leads to fire at mobile home in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich– Crews were called to assist with a fire at a mobile home park Monday evening.

According to fire officials, police were originally called to a domestic dispute off Kitchener Street at the Ferrand Estates Mobile Home Park around 7 p.m. Officials say during that incident, a suspect lit something inside a bedroom on fire. Those flames have been contained.

A suspect, who is in custody of officials, was taken to the hospital for observation.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.