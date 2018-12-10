Officials: Domestic dispute leads to fire at mobile home in Wyoming

Posted 8:24 PM, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 08:37PM, December 10, 2018

WYOMING, Mich– Crews were called to assist with a fire at a mobile home park Monday evening.

According to fire officials, police were originally called to a domestic dispute off Kitchener Street at the Ferrand Estates Mobile Home Park around 7 p.m. Officials say during that incident, a suspect lit something inside a bedroom on fire. Those flames have been contained.

A suspect, who is in custody of officials, was taken to the hospital for observation.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s