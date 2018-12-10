× Ottawa County homeowner hospitalized after home invasion

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is recovering after being injured when three suspects broke into his home.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 15000 block of Leonard Road in Spring Lake Township.

Deputies say three unarmed suspects entered the home, stole several items, and then fled in an unknown vehicle.

The homeowner was released from the hospital with only minor injuries.

If you know anything about this, call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s department or Silent Observer.