Postal worker in critical condition after crashing into Kent County garage

Posted 7:18 PM, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:19PM, December 10, 2018

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich– An employee of the United States Postal Service was hospitalized Monday after crashing into a garage.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the 6500 block of Eastern Ave SE.

According to a release, the 64-year-old male driver suffered a medical issue shortly before crashing into a detached garage and landing in the backyard. Investigators say nobody was in the garage at the time and the USPS Jeep was the only vehicle involved. The man was transported to Metro Hospital by AMR, where he was listed in critical condition.

The employee’s name has not been released.

