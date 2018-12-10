Protected PCI, treatment for atherosclerosis, available at Spectrum Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The dangers of fat a cholesterol are not unheard of, the dangers of plugged up arteries could have a deadly impact on your health. While many people have heard about angioplasty or the placement of stents, there is an even more advanced procedure that could save lives.

Dr. David Wohns talked about Protected PCI and how this advancement in technology is saving lives from atherosclerosis.

Percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI (also known as coronary angioplasty) is a means of treating atherosclerosis, or the narrowing of the arteries due to the buildup of fat and cholesterol in artery walls. Atherosclerosis can restrict blood flow, which may lead to heart attack or stroke.

PCI opens up clogged arteries by inserting a small balloon to the affected area via a catheter inserted in the groin. The balloon is inflated at the site of the clog to widen the artery.

In most cases, angioplasty is combined with stent placement in the artery. A stent is a wire mesh tube which is used to keep the artery open. Some patients who are suffering from complex coronary artery disease or advanced heart failure may not be appropriate for standard angioplasty or stent placement and may instead be suitable for protected percutaneous coronary intervention – Protected PCI.

Protected PCI involves angioplasty and stent placement with added support from a special pump, called an Impella device, which pumps blood from the heart. This pump may be necessary for some people if traditional percutaneous coronary intervention has the possibility of placing too much strain on the body.

The Impella device maintains blood pressure and blood flow at a normal rate and reduces stress on the heart.

Due to the complex nature of protected PCI and severity of heart disease that requires it, only hospitals such as Spectrum Health that offer open heart surgery are able to perform this procedure in the state of Michigan.

Due to the complex nature of protected PCI and severity of heart disease that requires it, only hospitals such as Spectrum Health that offer open heart surgery are able to perform this procedure in the state of Michigan.