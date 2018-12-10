Wanted suspect in Kalamazoo arrested on five felony warrants

KALAMAZOO, Mich– A man wanted in connection to several gun-related incidents was arrested Monday.

Investigators say the suspect, who had several warrants out for his arrest, had committed several drug robberies in the area and was also wanted for absconding probation.

According to a release, investigators with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team conducted surveillance on the suspect and followed him to an address in the 4800 block of E Milham Avenue in Portage, where he was seen entering a home with several other people. Moments later, officials say the suspect came out and entered a vehicle. Officials say when he spotted investigators, he was seen reaching for his waistband. Investigators were able to remove him from the vehicle and take him into custody.

Officials say a loaded .45 caliber handgun was found in the suspect’s waistband. A search of the vehicle found a loaded .357 caliber handgun along with the frame of a third handgun. According to a release, several types of ammunition, suspected methamphetamines, drug trafficking evidence, stolen property and evidence from recent robberies was also found in the vehicle.

The suspect, a 36-year-old from Kalamazoo was arrested on multiple charges including Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearms, as well as for five outstanding felony warrants. He’s been lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail and the case will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.