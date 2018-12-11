63-year-old Mason County man dies in one-car crash in Free Soil Twp.

Posted 10:39 PM, December 11, 2018, by

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a 63-year-old man from Fountain, Michigan, was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Free Soil Township.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Free Soil Road, west of Reek Road, around 3:50 p.m.

They say a car was heading eastbound on Free Soil Road when the driver lost control at high speed, ran off the south side of the road and struck a tree. Investigators say the man was seatbelted and trapped in the 1992 Toyota.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still underway, as police await toxicology results.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s