63-year-old Mason County man dies in one-car crash in Free Soil Twp.

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a 63-year-old man from Fountain, Michigan, was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Free Soil Township.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Free Soil Road, west of Reek Road, around 3:50 p.m.

They say a car was heading eastbound on Free Soil Road when the driver lost control at high speed, ran off the south side of the road and struck a tree. Investigators say the man was seatbelted and trapped in the 1992 Toyota.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still underway, as police await toxicology results.