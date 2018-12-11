× Power restored near Marne after transformer blows

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Consumers Energy has restored electrical service in Tallmadge Township.

Ottawa County Dispatch Authority said Tuesday evening that Consumers Energy crews were working to repair an apparent blown transformer that caused a power outage in Tallmadge Township shortly after 6 p.m. Power was restored shortly after 8 p.m.

The general location was near the Marne and Walker areas.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 the specific location of the incident was Thomas Street at Lake Michigan Drive (M-45), just east of 8th Avenue. According to some witnesses, some blue flashes “lit up the sky”.

The blown transformer caused a traffic light to go out at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

A dispatch supervisor says Consumers Energy crews were on the scene early Tuesday evening, along with members of the Marne Fire Department.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map indicated at that time there were 1,347 outages in an area bounded roughly by Wilson Avenue to the East, 24th Avenue on the west, Lincoln Street on the north and Luce Street on the south.

There was no immediate indication what caused the transformer to blow.