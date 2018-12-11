Berrien Co prosecutor dismisses charges against two school administrators

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office says it’s dismissed charges against two administrators at Benton Harbor Charter School Academy.

The charges stemmed from a November 6 incident at the academy, 455 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.

A teacher – Thomas Barnes, 49, of St. Joseph – allegedly threw a chair in anger in an attempt to get control of his classroom. Investigators say the chair struck an 11-year-old female student. Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Sepic says Barnes pleaded guilty to an Aggravated Assault charge, and was sentenced to nine months’ probation, a 30-day suspended sentence, as well as fines and other costs.

Prosecutor Sepic says in a Tuesday news release that two school administrators – Principal Tim Harris and Assistant Principal Ashley Smith – “became aware of the incident but did not report it to the Department of Health & Human Services on the day of the incident. Both were charged with the misdemeanor offense of Failing to Report Child Abuse.”

As a result, the governing body (Choice Schools Associates) for the Benton Harbor Charter School Academy and 13 other charter schools around the state held a symposium December 5th in Troy, Michigan, on the topic of reporting child abuse. The Department of Health & Human Services helped plan the event, and a training was held at the Benton Harbor Charter School Academy on December 7 in coordination with Berrien County’s local DHHS office.

Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic says Harris and Smith both participated in the training sessions:

“As a result of action Choice Schools Associates has taken and their effort to correct any misconceptions of the law regarding mandated reporters, I have decided pursuit of prosecution against Mr. Harris and Ms. Smith is unnecessary and have dismissed their charges. Their delay in reporting the incident in this case ultimately did not hamper the investigations of Barnes, which started later that day. In addition, Barnes was placed on immediate suspension so children were not at risk given the administrators’ failure to report immediately.”

If you suspect abuse or neglect, call 855-444-3911. This toll-free phone number allows you to report abuse or neglect of any child or adult.