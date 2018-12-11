Calvin’s Car Lot in need of car donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spreading good will can come in many forms, and for one group of retirees it's a year your practice. A group of grandpas are helping support Grandville Calvin Christian Schools in a unique way through a local business called Calvin's Car Lot.

Each of these men volunteer their time and talents to repair and detail cars donated to their organization. Then they put them up for sale to people in need of an affordable vehicle.

While they can purchase cars at wholesale price to supplement their inventory, they don't get enough donated cars to support the demand. If you donate your car, all profits from the sale will go to Calvin Christian Schools, plus all donated cars are eligible for a tax deduction.

Calvin's Car Lot is located at 2499 28th Street Southwest in Wyoming.

To learn how you can donate, or if you're in need of a vehicle, visit calvinscarlot.com or call (616)-427-3128.