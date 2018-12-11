DNR celebrates 100th anniversary of the elk

Posted 1:13 PM, December 11, 2018, by

Around West Michigan there are deer, turkey, fox, even coyote, and most Michiganders don't think twice about it. But travel a couple of hours North East of Grand Rapids, and there'll be the rare sight of elk.

The conservation of the elk is just one shining example of the types of wildlife management that will ensure the state's forests, waters, and wildlife are protected.

Learn more about Michigan's elk herd by visiting michigan.gov/dnr.

Or to learn more about other great wildlife conservation stories the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted, visit hereformioutdoors.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s