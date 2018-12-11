DNR celebrates 100th anniversary of the elk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around West Michigan there are deer, turkey, fox, even coyote, and most Michiganders don't think twice about it. But travel a couple of hours North East of Grand Rapids, and there'll be the rare sight of elk.

The conservation of the elk is just one shining example of the types of wildlife management that will ensure the state's forests, waters, and wildlife are protected.

Learn more about Michigan's elk herd by visiting michigan.gov/dnr.

Or to learn more about other great wildlife conservation stories the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted, visit hereformioutdoors.org.