Grand Rapids Business Makes “Risk Free” Cookie Dough

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- The CDC is causing a firestorm on social media this week after a warning not to eat raw cookie dough.

Consuming raw flour or eggs creates a risk for infection, specifically E. coli or salmonella.

Many people online said they are going to eat the dough regardless of the warning, but a local business says you can enjoy the treat without the risk.

That business is Grand Rapid’s Everyday Chef & Wife.

They make edible cookie dough.

The secret is so simple they’re willing to share.

Simply take your favorite cookie dough recipe and swap the eggs for either heavy creme or pasteurized eggs.

Doing this will take away any food born illness risk.

If you’d like to try the delicious edible cookie dough Everyday Chef & Wife makes, click here.