GRPD offers tips on curbing package delivery thefts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The holiday shopping season is in full swing and that means more and more package deliveries.

But those packages can be sitting ducks for thieves.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is reminding people how to safeguard those packages with some simple tips. The first thing is requesting the delivery be hidden around your home. You can also ask for a delivery confirmation signature which ensures the package won't be waiting on the porch.

“If it’s not even visible from the sidewalk then you are already reducing the likelihood that package will get stolen,” says Sgt. Cathy Williams with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

And having some video technology could cause a thief to choose a different house.

“Often just the presence of a camera on a porch will deter someone from criminal activity," says Williams.

And it's always beneficial to have a neighbor keep an eye out for a package delivery.

“Count on your neighbor. Make friends with your neighbors and say, 'hey, I’m having a package delivered. Can you look out for it?” says Williams.

You can always track your package to know when it should arrive, so you or a neighbor can keep an eye out for it.

All these simple tips can help keep your package from belonging to someone else.