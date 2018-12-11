Hopcat to change name of their ‘Crack Fries’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BarFly Ventures, the owners of popular Grand Rapids-based restaurant HopCat, announced this week that they will be changing the name of their popular french fries.

Mark Gray, CEO of BarFly Ventures, said in a statement Monday that while they are leaving behind the “crack fries” name, they will not be changing the recipe or ingredients used. They say the name change is due to them wanting to create a more “inclusive company that supports our communities, shows love for our team and best serves our community.” They say those goals are not compatible with the continued use of the “crack fries” name.

Grasy noted in the release Monday that the name was originally chosen as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning. He says it was chosen without consideration for “those the drug negatively affected.”

A companywide reprint of HopCat menus is scheduled to take place in January to reflect the change.

The company has not yet announced what they will call their fries going forward.

For more information, read the BarFly’s full release at their website.