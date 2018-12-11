How to make the holidays bright for the homeless in GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Heartside neighborhood homeless missions Dégagé Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries are once again hosting their annual Christmas Store.

You can make a difference by picking up an extra stocking stuffer to donate or by selecting items from the Amazon wish list.

The store then will open to the homeless community, for them to select items to give to their loved ones for Christmas.

The Christmas Store takes place on December 18th when the Heartside neighborhood homeless community will be able to do some holiday shopping for their loved ones.

The public can drop off or ship items to Dégagé Ministries, 144 Division Ave South, Grand Rapids,anytime between now and December 18.

Needed items:

Thermal underwear

Men & Women winter gloves

Hand warmers

Blankets / Sleeping Bags

Hot cocoa, Tea & Coffee

Cough drops

Men’s and Women’s underwear

Socks

T-shirts / Sweatshirts

Bras

Adult pull-ups

Foot powder

Chapstick

Body wash

Deodorant

Cotton swabs

Personal tissue