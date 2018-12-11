HyVida: Hydrogen-infused water provides many health benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local entrepreneur launches the world's first sparkling hydrogen-infused water called HyVida.

West Michigan's own CEO, Rick Smith, came on the show to discuss the benefits of this new beverage.

HyVida is high in antioxidants, which is perfect for flu fighting and boosting the immune system. The drink also has zero sugars, calories, and sweeteners.

More than 1,000 medical studies support other benefits to help with headaches, circulations, endurance, recovery, and more.

For more information, visit hyvida.com. Also check them out on Instagram.