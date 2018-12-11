× Jimmy Dean frozen sausage links recalled after metal pieces found

(FOX 40) — Nearly 30,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Jimmy Dean sausage links are being recalled after complaints came in stating there were pieces of metal in them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Wednesday, stating the pork and poultry sausage links were produced and packaged on Aug. 4.

At least five people have called into FSIS after finding metal pieces in the sausage links.

The following products have been recalled and have the establishment number EST. 19085 and case code A6382168:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean Heat ‘N Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork and Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 2019 and a timestamp range of 11:58 through 01:49

There have been no reports of illnesses as a result of the metal.

FSIS has told consumers to either throw the sausage links away or return them.