× Lions put DE Ziggy Ansah on injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put defensive end Ziggy Ansah on injured reserve with a shoulder problem.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they have put tight end Michael Roberts on IR with a shoulder injury. Detroit signed tight end Jerome Cunningham and offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad to the active roster.

Detroit kept Ansah this season with the franchise tag , but he’s dealt with injuries all season and has played in only seven games. He’s still managed four sacks, bringing his total to 48 in six seasons with the Lions.

Detroit beat Arizona 17-3 last weekend and plays at Buffalo next.