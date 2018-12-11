Metro Health now offers Zephyr Valve procedure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Daily, people all around West Michigan and the world feel like they are suffocating. It's not because of the stress daily life can bring, but because of a condition known as COPD with Emphysema.

The Zephyr Valve is designed for patients with severe COPD or emphysema – a condition that makes it progressively difficult to breath as air sacs in the lungs are damaged, trapping air. Now Metro Health can help patients breathe easier without the risk of major surgery with the Zephyr Valve.

Medical Director Dr. Mounir Ghali, and Director of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Alex Gass, talk about how the Zephyr Valve is helping patients, and why it's a better option.

Metro Health is one of the first Michigan health systems to offer the new minimally invasive procedure.

The Zephyr Valve treatment is a 30-60 minute procedure where the doctor uses a small tube with a camera to place tiny valves in airways. The valves allow healthier parts of the patient's lungs to expand, lifting pressure off the diaphragm resulting in better breathing.

Before the Zephyr Valve, major surgery was the only option for patients when medicine didn't treat symptoms of emphysema.

Dr. Ghali is scheduled to perform the first Zephyr Valve procedure in mid-December.

For more information, visit metrohealth.net.