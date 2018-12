× One child hit by vehicle outside Belmont school

BELMONT, Mich. – Kent County emergency responders are on the scene of a crash outside a Belmont school.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. outside Chandler Woods Charter Academy.

A Kent County Sheriff’s spokesman says that a five-year-old child was struck by a vehicle outside the school. That child has been taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.