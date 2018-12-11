× Parents of man accused of dismembering body charged with perjury, accessory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor has announced charges against the parents of a man charged with dismembering the dead body of a Kalamazoo woman.

Jared Chance, 29, is in custody charged with Mutilation of a Dead Body and Concealing a Death. The body was found in a home in southeast Grand Rapids on Sunday, December 2. Chance was charged with those counts last week. Police searched the home of Chance’s parents in Holland last week as well.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says that both Barbara Chance and James Chance are being charged with one count of Accessory after the Fact to a Felony and one count of Perjury in an investigative subpoena. The felony referred to in the charges is the felony of Mutilation of a Dead Body.

The Chances are expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

The body was determined to be Ashley Young after several days of investigation when DNA results were returned. Young had last been seen at Mulligan’s Pub in Eastown.

We’ll have more details when they become available.