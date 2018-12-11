Pelosi says for Trump, wall is a ‘manhood thing’
(AP) – House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is unloading on President Donald Trump after their Oval Office confrontation over government funding.
Speaking to Democratic lawmakers back at the Capitol, Pelosi boasted on Tuesday that she and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer goaded Trump to “fully own that the shutdown was his.”
Pelosi’s comments were described by an aide who was in the room but was not authorized to speak publicly.
Trump threatened again to shut down part of the government next week if Democrats did not agree to fund his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
According to the aide, Pelosi said: “It’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing.”
She adds of the meeting: “It goes to show you: You get into a tickle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you.”
4 comments
On It
Trump owned them both in this meeting, allowed the press in for transparency, chuck & nancy couldn’t even make eye contact with Trump, & didn’t expect the press to be there so they could spin it. They were pathetic, but this is the spin story that we are treated to by the wonderful media. Trump 2020. He’s the only one capable of saving the country.
Shabadoo Simmons
Nancy owned Trump and she did it with one hand tied behind her back. She even tried to let the buffoon in chief off the hook by trying to get him off camera so they didn’t have to say on national TV that you don’t even know what you’re talking about.
Sad!
Shabadoo Simmons
Looks like the edibles kicked in for Sleepy Mike Pence
Bud
Democrats WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH SECURING THE BORDER – which a WALL WOULD DO.
Democrats want people sneaking over the border – to keep wages low and new voters.
Nancy didn’t want cameras in the meeting because then Americans would know the truth.