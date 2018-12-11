Pizza delivery driver robbed and attacked Monday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are looking for two suspects in a robbery and carjacking of a pizza delivery driver overnight.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Eastern SE at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say a driver was making a delivery when she was approached by two men. They attacked her and she resisted. One of the suspects ran from the scene and the other drove off in her vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was recovered later.

A pizza delivery driver in that area tells FOX 17 that there have been three drivers robbed in the past couple of months.