Road Commission: Cottonwood Drive won’t get finished this year

Cottonwood Drive construction

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Bad news for commuters, residents and businesses along a busy stretch of road in Ottawa County that has been closed all summer and fall.

Cottonwood Drive will not be reopening until the Spring of 2019.

The Ottawa County Road Commission says that due to the impact of a labor dispute earlier this year between the Michigan Transportation and Infrastructure Association and the Operating Engineer’s Local 324, and now the current winter weather, the project will not get finished this year.

Cottonwood Drive will remain closed between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road. Access will be maintained for those who live and work in the construction zone. Existing barricades will be moved on Cottonwood to improve traffic flow and accessibility.

Crews still need to finish paving the top layer of asphalt .

